Ellington scores winning basket as Heat beat Raptors 90-89

TORONTO (AP) — Wayne Ellington made a go-ahead driving layup with less than a second remaining, and the Miami Heat stopped Toronto's 12-game home winning streak with a 90-89 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night.

It was the only basket of the second half for Ellington, who finished with 15 points.

Goran Dragic had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Miami extended its season-best winning streak to five. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Hassan Whiteside collected 13 points and 15 boards for the Heat, who had dropped their previous five visits to Toronto.

The Raptors were without point guard Kyle Lowry after the three-time All-Star bruised his tailbone during Monday's overtime win at Brooklyn.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points as the Raptors lost for the first time in six games and failed to break the franchise record for consecutive home victories. Serge Ibaka finished with 11 after he was ejected in the second half.

It was Toronto's first home loss since Nov. 5 against Washington, a game in which Lowry was ejected early in the second quarter. The Raptors are 14-2 at home.

Ibaka and Miami's James Johnson were ejected after trading punches at 7:50 of the third quarter. The skirmish began when the two started shoving one another while waiting for the ball to be inbounded under the Miami basket. Officials reviewed the incident before giving both players technical fouls and ejections.

Tempers flared again after the final whistle, with DeRozan appearing to yell at Dragic.

Miami guard Tyler Johnson, who had started the previous 10 games, was unavailable after he strained his left shoulder at shootaround. His status for Wednesday's game at Indiana was not known.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami outrebounded Toronto 64-37.

Raptors: The Raptors also won 12 straight at home from Jan. 18 to Mar 4, 2016. ... The loss ended Toronto's streak of 12 straight wins over Eastern Conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Indiana on Wednesday. The Heat have lost 10 straight road games against the Pacers

Raptors: Begin a two-game stretch against recent NBA finalists by hosting Cleveland on Thursday. Golden State will visit Toronto on Saturday.

