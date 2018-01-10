Amendment to Labor Standards Act passed after an overnight session

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After an 18-hour non-stop provisional session, an amendment to the Labor Standards Act passed the third reading at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday morning, making it the second major revision to the country's labor policies under the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The amendment to the Labor Standards Act will allow employers to push back employees' mandatory day off every week, so that employees could potentially work 12 days in a row with two days off over two weeks; increase overtime hours from 46 to 54 per month, delay annual paid holidays by one year, and reduce break hours from 11 to 8 hours between shifts through negotiations between workers or labor unions and employers.

Among the revised articles, companies with over 30 employees that want to delay their employee's mandatory day off by one week or to reduce employee break hours to eight hours between shifts must go through a vetting process by governmental agencies.

The Ministry of Labor had reiterated several times before the amendment was passed that the government would only allow a handful of industries to make such an exception and that companies would be closely monitored for violating the law.

Additionally, employees will no longer be paid more for overtime work now that the revisions have been passed. The current labor law states that employees who work for 1-4 hours overtime will be paid for four hours of work and those who work for 5-8 hours overtime will be paid for eight hours of work.

On the other hand, the amendment includes an unprecedented article regarding compensatory time off. Workers may opt for time off in lieu of payment for overtime work. If a worker’s compensatory time is not used up within a certain period or before they leave the company, employers must offer them pay instead.

Shortly after the third reading, the labor unions that had camped outside of the Legislative Yuan held a press conference, condemning the amendment and vowing to continue the protest.

The amendment to the Labor Standards Act will come into effect on March 1.

The revisions to the labor law, drafted by the Executive Yuan shortly after Premier William Lai (賴清德) took power in November, have received resistance from labor unions, NGOs, and lawmakers of both the ruling and opposition parties.

Opponents of the revisions said the legislation would undermine labor rights and worsen the working conditions in Taiwan, which were characterized as overwork and low pay.

In the lengthy session lasting from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, lawmakers from each party still had not reached an agreement over controversial articles. However, the amendment was passed as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party had the majority of seats in the Legislative Yuan.

The second reading of the amendment was passed around 02:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the third reading at 08:44 a.m.

According to the legislation, laws passed after the second reading cannot be modified drastically except for wording, unless they are found to contradict other laws or the Constitution.