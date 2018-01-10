Taiwan talents to take part in LA Art Show

Three Taiwan artists are set to showcase their works at the Los Angeles Art Show—one of the largest and most prominent international events of its kind—Jan. 10-14 at the LA Convention Center, the Ministry of Culture announced Jan. 8.



Organized by the Fun Year Art Gallery based in central Taiwan’s Taichung City, the Taiwan portion of the show will include paintings by Tsai Cheng-i, Liao Pen-sheng and Tai Ming-te. This is the second consecutive year that Fun Year has arranged for Taiwan artists to take part in the event.



Titled “Introspection—Taiwan Expression,” the local section comprises a number of abstract art pieces, showcasing the painters’ observations on society. The show will help raise international awareness of recent developments in Taiwan contemporary art, according to the ministry.



Tsai Cheng-i, founder of Fun Year and a prolific oil painter, specializes in creating abstract works. Having held more than 20 solo exhibitions, Tsai described his work as a game of color whereby he uses bold brushstrokes to find artistic balance and bring pieces to life.



Liao Pen-sheng, head of the Central Taiwan Fine Arts Association based in Taichung, primarily works with ink and watercolors. By incorporating techniques of traditional Chinese calligraphy, Liao said he aims to find new ways of presenting both Eastern and Western art forms.



Tai Ming-te, associate professor in the Department of Visual Arts at National Chiayi University in southern Taiwan, is best known for illustrating his observations on society via metaphorical expressions and symbols. His works have been included in the collections of the MOC’s Art Bank program and displayed at the White Rabbit Gallery in Sydney, Australia.



First held in 1995, the art fair attracts around 70,000 artists, buyers and curators each year. The 2018 edition comprises exhibitions from more than 100 galleries in 18 countries, and will also feature lectures, performances and talks. (CPY-E)