Tai Tzu-ying beats Zhang Beiwen in 2018 India Badminton Premier League

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying beat World No.11 Zhang Beiwen from the U.S. 15-9, 15-12 in the India Premier Badminton League, this morning (Jan. 10) in New Delhi.

Zhang showed some resistance to hang in there but was not up to the task at hand. She managed to race to a 4-0 lead in the second game, but that was short-lived as Tai came roaring back to highlight Smash Masters dominance.

Tai, together with HS Prannoy, led the Ahmedabad Smash Masters to a comprehensive 5-0 win over the Mumbai Rockets at Nehru Indoor in New Delhi, India. Tai will be heading to Malaysia for the 2018 Perodua Malaysia Masters which will be held from Jan. 16-21 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City.

The Perodua Malaysia Masters has been upgraded to a Grade 2, Level 4, BWF World Tour (Super Series) status as of this year and has, in turn, attracted many world-class badminton players, including Olympic Medalists Chen Long and Lin Dan. Taiwanese badminton players Tai Tzu-ying and Chou Tien-chen will be participating in the competition.