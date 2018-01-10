All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 42 30 9 3 63 155 103 16-3-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 42 26 13 3 55 132 120 17-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 14-5-3 9-5-4 6-1-2 Toronto 44 25 16 3 53 143 127 13-6-1 12-10-2 5-3-1 Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121 15-7-0 10-9-3 8-5-2 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 12-5-3 10-6-5 3-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 15-7-3 7-8-2 6-4-3 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 13-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126 10-4-4 9-10-4 5-3-3 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 11-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 13-5-3 8-13-1 6-6-1 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 10-7-6 7-10-1 6-9-2 Florida 41 17 18 6 40 113 133 10-6-3 7-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 11-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138 9-7-5 5-10-4 4-6-3 Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150 5-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 18-2-1 11-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121 16-3-1 10-8-6 7-3-2 St. Louis 45 26 16 3 55 130 115 15-8-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Nashville 41 24 11 6 54 129 113 12-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 11-6-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 16-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 12-6-2 9-7-4 8-2-3 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 15-7-1 7-9-2 6-5-1 Minnesota 42 22 17 3 47 123 123 14-4-2 8-13-1 6-8-0 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 10-8-3 9-7-6 6-4-5 Calgary 41 21 16 4 46 115 119 12-11-0 9-5-4 8-5-1 Chicago 41 20 15 6 46 125 114 11-6-2 9-9-4 4-6-2 Edmonton 43 18 22 3 39 118 141 9-12-1 9-10-2 6-2-0 Vancouver 42 16 20 6 38 110 140 7-12-3 9-8-3 4-8-1 Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150 5-13-2 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.