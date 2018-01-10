Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 10 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: North, South Korea resume talks in Panmunjom



@China Times: Policeman who shot thief to death acquitted of charge of negligent homicide



@Liberty Times: Asian economies facing threat from China's influence



@Apple Daily: Labor law amendments set to clear Legislature



@Economic Daily News: Overtime ceiling expected to be raised after labor law amendments



@Commercial Times: Cathay Financial Holdings regains title as biggest profit earner



