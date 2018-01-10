Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 10, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/10 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 10 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: North, South Korea resume talks in Panmunjom

@China Times: Policeman who shot thief to death acquitted of charge of negligent homicide

@Liberty Times: Asian economies facing threat from China's influence

@Apple Daily: Labor law amendments set to clear Legislature

@Economic Daily News: Overtime ceiling expected to be raised after labor law amendments

@Commercial Times: Cathay Financial Holdings regains title as biggest profit earner

 
