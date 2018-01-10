Snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the first cold surge of the winter strikes Taiwan and a day after Xueshan and Hehuanshan saw the first snowfall of 2018, snow accumulation is also now being reported on Yushan this morning (Jan. 10) of up to 4.2 cm and counting, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

At 5 a.m. this morning, 2.5 cm of snow was recorded on Yushan and from 5:20 a.m. to 7 a.m., 4.2 cm of snow was reported as accumulating during that period, and snowfall has continued through the morning.

By 11 a.m. this morning snow was still being reported on Yushan as the temperature hovered at minus 4 degrees Celsius. Forecasters predict that water vapor will begin to decrease on flat areas today, and though moisture will remain in the upper half of mountainous areas continuing the chance of snow, this should lessen in the latter half of the day as conditions dry.

Meanwhile, on Hehuanshan, snow continued to fall last night and a post on the Hehuashan Playing in the Snow Facebook group (合歡山玩雪團), stated that accumulation had reached 15 cm on the mountain and some users talked about the difficulty of trudging through the snow because of its depth in some spots.

There have been intermittent closures to certain sections of Provincial Highway 14 leading to Hehuanshan due to black ice and police warn visitors intending to drive to the summit that they must attach snow chains to their tires.



Snow on Yushan Weather Station. (CWB image)



Snow on Yushan Weather Station. (CWB image)



Snow accumulation outside door to Yushan Weather Station. (CWB image)



Snow on Yushan Weather Station. (CWB image)

Video of today's snow on Yushan.

Video from the first snow of the year on Hehuanshan.