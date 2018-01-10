UN official condemns Congo's violent repression of protests

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping chief has condemned "violent repression" used by Congolese security forces against demonstrators protesting the refusal of President Joseph Kabila to step down and is warning that further electoral delays risk fueling political tensions.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Tuesday that "the crisis of legitimacy" for Congo's institutions and lack of progress toward implementing a December 2016 electoral agreement fueled "frustrations, impatience and tensions that led to violence" Dec. 31.

The U.N. Mission in Congo and police have said security forces killed at least seven people and at least one policeman died in violence during demonstrations by more than a thousand people in the capital on New Year's Eve.

Congo's U.N. ambassador, Ignace Gata Mavita, insisted there were no deaths linked to the unauthorized demonstrations.