10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP SEEKS BIPARTISAN IMMIGRATION DEAL

The president, reaching across the aisle, suggests a two-phased immigration approach — first by addressing young immigrants and border security, then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

2. HOW TRUMP DOSSIER WOUND UP AT FBI

The founder of a firm that commissioned the dossier says its author took it to the agency because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

3. EIGHT DEAD AS RAIN TRIGGERS MUDSLIDES

Mudslides kill at least eight people and sweep homes off their foundations in areas stripped of vegetation by Southern California's recent wildfires.

4. KOREAS TAKE STEPS TO REDUCE TENSION

During rare talks, North Korea agrees to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, and the rivals seek other ways to lower animosity along their border.

5. WHERE EXILED IRANIAN ROYAL HOPES PROTESTS LEAD

Reza Pahlavi tells the AP that the demonstrations unsettling his homeland could be a chance to topple the Islamic Republic.

6. JOE ARPAIO RUNNING FOR SENATE

The former Arizona sheriff — one of Trump's biggest supporters — announces he'll seek the seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake — one of the president's fiercest critics.

7. STEVE BANNON LEAVING BREITBART NEWS

The decision by the ex-White House chief strategist to step down as chairman of the conservative website lead follows a public break with Trump.

8. BIG AUTO PLANT COMING TO ALABAMA

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda pick the state for a new $1.6 billion manufacturing plant that's expected to employ about 4,000 people, a person briefed on the decision tells the AP.

9. MEGHAN MARKLE LOWERS PROFILE

Kensington Palace says that Prince Harry's fiancee has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.

10. WHAT'S CONSEQUENCE OF BENCHING STARTING QB

With his brazen move during the NCAA title game, 'Bama coach Nick Saban sets in motion an unanticipated quarterback competition between Jalen Hurts and the man of the moment, Tua Tagovailoa.