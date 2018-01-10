Lawmakers demand probe into Intel CEO's stock sales

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two U.S. lawmakers are asking federal regulators to open an investigation into stock sales that reaped a $25 million profit for Intel's CEO several weeks before the company disclosed a serious security flaw threatening millions of computers, phones and other devices.

Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, made the demand in a letter sent Tuesday to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

They told the agencies that they were troubled by a series of stock sales that Intel CEO Brian Krzanich completed Nov. 29. The trades were made at time that Intel knew about security bugs that weren't disclosed until last week.

Intel says it will cooperate with any investigation.