Trump endorses return of earmarks as House GOP weighs change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has waded into a brewing dispute in the House and endorsed the return of earmarks — pet projects and line-item spending items added to appropriations bills on behalf of individual lawmakers.

Trump told a bipartisan group of lawmakers at Tuesday's White House meeting on immigration that "maybe all of you should start thinking about going back to a form of earmarks."

Trump's remarks came as House Republicans are weighing a change to their rules to permit a limited return of earmarks, though with a new set of restrictions and reforms to limit the potential for abuse.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about the idea Tuesday and declined to endorse the return of earmarks. The Rules Committee is holding hearings next week on the topic.