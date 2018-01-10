American soccer payer Lichaj gets dog despite no hat trick

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American soccer player Eric Lichaj got his dog after all.

The Nottingham Forest defender was promised a pet pooch by his wife if he scored a hat trick during a game in 2018.

Lichaj scored the opening two goals against Arsenal on Sunday but was denied opportunities to take two penalties to seal a hat trick as Forest eliminated the FA Cup holder with a 4-2 victory.

Lichaj promoted the "getericadog" hashtag on Monday and his campaign on Twitter was backed by teammates at his second-tier central England club.

It worked.

Alongside a picture of him looking down at a black dog, Lichaj tweeted on Tuesday to show off "the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner."

The Gunners is the nickname for Arsenal.

Lichaj tweeted to thank you everyone" for pushing wife Kathryn "in the right direction!"