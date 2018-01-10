The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 7, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary, 1SE

4. NBA 2K18, 2K

5. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Twisty Road!, Voodoo

2. YouTube - Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Run Sausage Run!, Crazy Labs

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Word Connect <, Zentertain Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Toca Life: Pets, Toca Boca AB

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

8. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd.

9. NBA 2K18, 2K

10. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

2. YouTube - Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Pixel Art - Color by Number, Easybrain

4. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

5. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

6. Word Connect <, Zentertain Ltd.

7. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game, Playgendary

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

