The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 7, 2018:

1. American Made

2. Dunkirk (2017)

3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

4. Battle of the Sexes

5. The Mountain Between Us

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. Home Again (2017)

8. Despicable Me 3

9. Brad's Status

10. Baywatch

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Home Again (2017)

2. Brad's Status

3. Wind River (2017)

4. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

5. It Comes At Night

6. Stronger

7. Marshall

8. The Layover

9. Brawl In Cell Block 99

10. Score: A Film Music Documentary

