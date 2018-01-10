Greek govt presents new creditor-demanded reform package

Greek Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou gestures during an invasion of her office by supporters of Greece's Communist Party, seen at right, protesting pl
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's government has presented to Parliament for ratification a new batch of creditor-demanded reforms, including measures that will make it harder for labor unions to call strikes.
The draft law made public late Tuesday is the last hurdle Greece must clear to receive a new rescue loan installment of about 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) from its European partners.
Greece's left-led government has stressed that the reforms do not include new income cuts and says they are expected to be approved in Parliament in Jan. 15 vote.
Unions have strongly criticized the provisions on strikes. Earlier Tuesday, dozens of people taking part in a Communist Party-affiliated protest invaded the Labor Ministry and had an altercation with Minister Efi Achtsioglou in her office.
Nobody was hurt and no arrests were reported.