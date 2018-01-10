Israeli seriously wounded in West Bank shooting attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says troops are searching for suspected Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at an Israeli motorist in the West Bank, badly wounding him.

Israel's Channel 10 TV said shots were fired from a vehicle that overtook a man driving in his car.

The station said he sustained multiple shots to his upper body, including the neck, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The attack Tuesday night took place near Havat Gilad, an Israeli settlement outpost near the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Some 400,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the territory as part of their future state.