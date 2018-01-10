Judge ends court order in voting rights case against GOP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge in New Jersey has officially ended a 35-year-old consent decree prohibiting the Republican National Committee from engaging in tactics that can lead to voter intimidation.

The decree was to expire last month, but the judge allowed the Democratic National Committee more time to try and show violations had occurred.

Lawyers for the RNC contend the organization has been in compliance for years.

The dispute dates to the 1981 New Jersey gubernatorial election. The Democratic National Committee sued the Republican National Committee, alleging the RNC helped intimidate black voters by stationing off-duty law enforcement officers at polling places in urban areas, some with guns visible.

The RNC agreed the following year to enter into a consent decree that restricted its ability to engage in ballot security activities.