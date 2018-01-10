Sterling K Brown: Award-winning actor and devoted family man

NEW YORK (AP) — The morning after making history as the first black man to win a Golden Globe Award for lead actor in a TV drama, Sterling K. Brown fulfilled an acceptance speech promise: He took his 6-year-old son Andrew to school.

Brown plays Randall Pearson, a devoted family man who grew up with the complexities of being adopted as an infant by white parents, on NBC's "This is Us." The series returns Tuesday with a new episode.

Brown will also appear in the upcoming Marvel movie "Black Panther" and will guest star on Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" later this season. His upcoming films include a remake of "The Predator" and "Hotel Artemis" with Jodie Foster.