Avalanches, heavy snowfall wreak havoc in northern Italy

ROME (AP) — Avalanches and heavy snowfall are wreaking havoc in parts of northern Italy, with one avalanche plowing into a condominium, others forcing roads to close and one reportedly busting through windows in the converted Olympic Village near Turin.

News reports say some staff were forced to leave the Sestriere Olympic Village, which housed athletes during the 2006 Winter Games and is now home to hotels and residences. But the village's owner, Francesca Milesi, told the ANSA news agency that the village was fine and even accepting guests.

Some of the new arrivals came from a nearby condo that was slammed with an avalanche late Monday. No one was injured, but residents were forced to find other accommodation.

Up to 2 meters (yards) of snow have fallen in some areas.