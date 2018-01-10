UK's May completes government shake-up; critics unimpressed

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has completed a two-day shake-up of her government, promoting several female, ethnic-minority and recently elected lawmakers to junior ministerial posts.

May said Tuesday that the changes brought in fresh talent and helped ensure "the government looks more like the country it serves."

But there were few switches made at top government ranks. All the most senior ministers kept their jobs, and the education secretary, Justine Greening, quit after refusing to move to another department.

The Times of London called the shuffle "shambolic," and the overhaul provided fuel for May's critics.

May called a snap election last year in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks with the European Union. Instead, her Conservative Party ended up losing its majority in Parliament, weakening May's authority.