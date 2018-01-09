20 more Russians appeal Olympic doping bans

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it has received 20 more appeals from Russian athletes against Olympic doping bans, taking the total to 42.

CAS says the cases will all be heard together in the week beginning Jan. 22 and "it is expected" that verdicts will be issued by Jan. 31.

That's nine days before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and three days after the International Olympic Committee's deadline for entries, other than those in exceptional circumstances.

The IOC has ruled that Russia operated a doping program when it hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics Sochi, and has banned 43 Russian athletes and some officials from the Olympics for life as a result.

As part of Russia's punishment, its athletes will compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.