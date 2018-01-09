Virgin stops selling Daily Mail newspaper on trains

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Trains and the Daily Mail are sparring in Britain after the rail operator said it had stopped stocking the newspaper amid concern it was "not compatible" with the company's brand.

An internal memo in November took issue with the newspaper's "editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment." The memo said that while thousands read the Daily Mail, "they will no longer be reading it courtesy of (Virgin Trains.)"

The newspaper called the decision "disgraceful," arguing that Virgin was "censoring" the choice of newspapers "for political reasons."

The newspaper said it had been told Virgin was restricting sales to just three titles to save space, but says it's "no coincidence that all those titles, like Virgin owner Sir Richard Branson," favor remaining in the European Union.