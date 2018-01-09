Dozens more 'resistance' books scheduled for 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — The rise of Donald Trump has been mirrored by an expanding literary genre that will intensify in 2018, with dozens of new works expected. Books of political "resistance" will include guides to activism, reflections on democracy, investigations of Russian interference in last year's election and legal analysis, along with poetry and fiction.

Labeling a "resistance" book can be as challenging as defining the resistance movement. Disdain for the president is the unifier for authors who might otherwise have little to say to each other, from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors, whose memoir "When They Call You a Terrorist" is due this month, to David Frum, a former George W. Bush speechwriter; to author-journalist Sarah Kendzior, a prominent commentator on authoritarianism whose 2015 e-book "The View from Flyover Country" is being reissued this spring in paperback.