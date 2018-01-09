Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A shower;32;25;SSW;11;69%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;N;14;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;Turning out cloudy;15;6;ENE;7;58%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;14;7;Occasional rain;13;11;WSW;17;77%;89%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;6;4;A little a.m. rain;8;3;SSW;21;94%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-10;-16;Rather cloudy, cold;-11;-13;NNE;11;81%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;10;0;Partly sunny;8;-2;NNE;14;55%;18%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-5;-8;A bit of snow;-1;-12;S;31;55%;98%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;NE;12;73%;63%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;10;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;NE;9;83%;76%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;24;18;Variable cloudiness;26;18;WSW;18;66%;9%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;Sunny and nice;19;5;NNW;7;51%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;31;22;Showers, mainly late;31;22;ESE;8;78%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;26;17;Mostly cloudy;26;17;E;14;67%;43%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;33;25;Nice with some sun;30;20;E;14;68%;36%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;6;Showers around;14;6;W;14;57%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;2;-8;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-10;NNW;16;13%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with some sun;10;4;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SE;26;69%;16%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;7;3;Mostly cloudy;7;1;S;8;85%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;9;A little rain;18;8;SSE;7;79%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ESE;18;64%;53%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;8;5;A little a.m. rain;6;4;ENE;15;90%;79%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;7;5;A little a.m. rain;8;3;SSW;14;79%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;6;1;Cloudy with mist;7;3;ENE;11;69%;66%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;8;3;Periods of rain;6;3;E;10;70%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;14;57%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;A t-storm around;30;17;NE;7;39%;71%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;5;0;Partly sunny, cold;3;-6;WNW;19;54%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Mostly cloudy;23;12;S;11;54%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;22;16;Abundant sunshine;29;18;SE;22;43%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;28;18;Partly sunny;28;19;E;6;51%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;28;24;A couple of showers;28;23;NE;17;77%;81%;3

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;3;0;Clouds and fog, mist;9;8;S;24;86%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;31;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;SE;10;68%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;3;Rain and drizzle;4;3;SE;14;87%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNE;22;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Periods of sun;16;11;S;19;72%;28%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;28;26;Decreasing clouds;32;25;NNE;25;77%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;21;6;Hazy sunshine;22;7;WNW;15;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;18;2;Bit of rain, snow;11;-6;NNE;8;57%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;NW;9;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;9;71%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Mostly cloudy;7;2;ENE;11;92%;39%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;6;3;Decreasing clouds;11;1;NNE;12;36%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;15;13;Inc. clouds;17;11;W;22;68%;70%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;13;9;Cloudy;13;10;NW;10;57%;16%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;16;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ESE;14;54%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;25;18;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;10;77%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;1;-4;Low clouds;-1;-4;NE;9;87%;7%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NW;8;66%;63%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and cooler;15;9;Cloudy;16;10;NNE;20;41%;6%;1

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;12;59%;73%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;E;9;57%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;20;4;Hazy sunshine;21;5;NNW;7;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;12;8;Cloudy;12;8;ENE;15;83%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A few showers;32;24;SW;14;72%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;ENE;12;34%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A shower or t-storm;23;14;NNE;13;63%;65%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;9;-2;Partly sunny;9;-5;WSW;5;43%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NE;20;25%;5%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;0;Brilliant sunshine;19;2;S;7;60%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and nice;31;16;N;19;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;2;-5;Mostly sunny;3;-5;SSE;7;71%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;ENE;15;68%;66%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;9;71%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;22;8;Hazy sunshine;22;9;NNE;11;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNE;5;80%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;15;4;ESE;14;62%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;SSW;9;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;20;Rather cloudy;24;20;SSE;12;72%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;14;11;Afternoon rain;15;10;NW;16;70%;67%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;7;6;Clouds breaking;8;2;N;10;86%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Morning downpours;15;10;Partly sunny, cool;19;11;NE;7;63%;9%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;10;69%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;5;2;Showers around;9;3;WNW;13;72%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NNE;11;64%;25%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;23;Spotty showers;29;23;SE;14;76%;70%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;32;24;A shower in places;31;23;ENE;9;67%;59%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;ESE;13;51%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;24;6;SSW;6;23%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ESE;11;79%;85%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;0;-4;Mostly sunny;0;-6;SSE;6;79%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;26;58%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;30;20;Sunshine and nice;30;22;ENE;14;60%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;-3;-14;Turning out cloudy;-3;-3;S;2;72%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;-3;-6;Areas of low clouds;-2;-4;W;9;58%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;18;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NE;10;56%;7%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Sun and clouds, nice;26;15;N;13;49%;45%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;5;-5;Mostly sunny;3;1;SSW;8;55%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;20;7;High clouds;19;9;ESE;10;74%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Occasional p.m. snow;-11;-12;Cloudy;-3;-6;S;16;92%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;8;2;Some sun, a shower;8;-1;W;20;51%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;-4;-10;A little snow;-4;-6;NNE;10;74%;92%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-4;-17;A bit of snow;-2;-3;SSW;12;78%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;Downpours;30;27;NE;18;79%;85%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;14;77%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;29;23;A shower;30;23;E;13;75%;65%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Spotty showers;9;3;SSE;11;71%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;35;20;Mostly sunny, cooler;28;17;SSW;28;51%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;34;23;Partly sunny;31;21;NE;13;63%;34%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNE;12;77%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;32;22;An afternoon shower;32;23;ESE;8;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;10;3;Clouds, then sun;8;2;WSW;5;75%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;-4;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-15;NW;14;39%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;18;11;Clouds and sun;19;11;SSW;12;60%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;16;12;Rain and drizzle;17;8;SSW;10;83%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Clouds, a shower;30;25;E;13;72%;83%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;7;2;An afternoon shower;4;2;SSE;12;77%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and misty;3;-2;Low clouds;0;-4;ESE;3;89%;0%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower in spots;30;23;ENE;12;72%;53%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;NE;8;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;16;7;Mostly cloudy;14;5;NE;8;73%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;0;-1;Low clouds;1;-2;NW;12;88%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;14;10;Partly sunny;13;9;NE;10;84%;23%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;An afternoon shower;26;16;ENE;9;67%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A brief shower;28;24;ESE;23;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;WNW;9;69%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Cooler;15;3;Cool with sunshine;18;0;ENE;7;52%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunny;33;16;WSW;10;47%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;NNE;9;82%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;9;7;Periods of rain;13;7;NNW;11;80%;75%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Cloudy with a shower;8;7;S;12;80%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;-1;-6;Sunlit and chilly;-3;-12;NW;15;34%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;5;0;Sunny and chilly;5;-2;NW;21;46%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;29;23;NW;14;82%;90%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, mist, mild;10;2;Cooler and misty;6;1;ESE;15;93%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;E;20;77%;79%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;1;-5;Low clouds;1;-1;ESE;5;95%;0%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;31;20;Cloudy, not as warm;25;20;SE;21;60%;34%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;ENE;16;52%;13%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;3;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;E;6;89%;1%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;7;-2;Sunny;10;-2;S;7;65%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;10;1;Cooler with some sun;5;-3;N;30;52%;43%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;E;9;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;10;Some brightening;20;12;E;7;65%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;Spotty showers;18;8;ENE;6;49%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Not as cool;15;2;Sunny;11;2;SW;22;46%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;Rain and ice;3;2;SW;14;76%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;24;12;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;10;WSW;26;74%;100%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;WSW;13;68%;17%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with some sun;-15;-24;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-27;NNE;12;66%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;6;2;Rain;4;2;ENE;7;77%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Mostly cloudy;8;5;N;6;81%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, not as hot;30;16;Cloudy;20;14;E;10;54%;38%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with mist;2;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-5;SE;9;67%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SE;13;66%;67%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;20;17;A little rain;22;17;WNW;15;80%;80%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;22;Sunny;34;20;W;7;55%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-6;Mostly sunny;4;-8;ESE;5;44%;12%;2

