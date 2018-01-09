Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;77;A shower;89;76;SSW;7;69%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;72;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;N;9;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;61;38;Turning out cloudy;59;43;ENE;4;58%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;58;45;Occasional rain;55;52;WSW;10;77%;89%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;42;39;A little a.m. rain;46;38;SSW;13;94%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;14;3;Rather cloudy, cold;11;8;NNE;7;81%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;49;33;Partly sunny;46;29;NNE;9;55%;18%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;23;17;A bit of snow;30;11;S;19;55%;98%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NE;8;73%;63%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;50;Cloudy with a shower;57;47;NE;5;83%;76%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;75;64;Variable cloudiness;78;65;WSW;11;66%;9%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;67;40;Sunny and nice;66;41;NNW;5;51%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;87;72;Showers, mainly late;87;71;ESE;5;78%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;79;62;Mostly cloudy;80;63;E;9;67%;43%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;91;77;Nice with some sun;85;69;E;9;68%;36%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;56;43;Showers around;56;42;W;8;57%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;36;18;Chilly with sunshine;28;14;NNW;10;13%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with some sun;51;40;Mostly cloudy;48;39;SE;16;69%;16%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;44;37;Mostly cloudy;44;34;S;5;85%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;62;47;A little rain;64;47;SSE;4;79%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ESE;11;64%;53%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;46;40;A little a.m. rain;43;39;ENE;9;90%;79%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;45;41;A little a.m. rain;46;38;SSW;9;79%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;43;34;Cloudy with mist;45;38;ENE;7;69%;66%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;46;38;Periods of rain;44;37;E;6;70%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;76;E;9;57%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;82;64;A t-storm around;86;63;NE;5;39%;71%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;42;32;Partly sunny, cold;38;21;WNW;12;54%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;Mostly cloudy;74;54;S;7;54%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;71;60;Abundant sunshine;84;65;SE;14;43%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;Partly sunny;83;65;E;3;51%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;82;75;A couple of showers;83;74;NE;10;77%;81%;3

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;37;31;Clouds and fog, mist;48;46;S;15;86%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;88;73;An afternoon shower;86;74;SE;6;68%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;41;37;Rain and drizzle;39;37;SE;9;87%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;65;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;NNE;14;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;61;45;Periods of sun;61;52;S;12;72%;28%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;82;79;Decreasing clouds;89;77;NNE;15;77%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;70;43;Hazy sunshine;72;45;WNW;9;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;65;36;Bit of rain, snow;53;21;NNE;5;57%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;Sunny and nice;73;51;NW;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm around;88;75;WSW;6;71%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;46;32;Mostly cloudy;44;36;ENE;7;92%;39%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;44;37;Decreasing clouds;53;34;NNE;8;36%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;58;55;Inc. clouds;63;51;W;14;68%;70%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;56;49;Cloudy;56;49;NW;6;57%;16%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;89;61;A t-storm in spots;80;59;ESE;9;54%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;77;64;Partly sunny;78;63;ENE;6;77%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;33;25;Low clouds;30;25;NE;5;87%;7%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;NW;5;66%;63%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and cooler;60;49;Cloudy;61;50;NNE;12;41%;6%;1

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;84;68;A shower in the p.m.;83;71;ENE;8;59%;73%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny;83;59;E;5;57%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;40;Hazy sunshine;71;42;NNW;5;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;54;47;Cloudy;53;46;ENE;9;83%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;86;75;A few showers;89;75;SW;9;72%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;66;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;ENE;7;34%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;A shower or t-storm;74;57;NNE;8;63%;65%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;48;29;Partly sunny;48;24;WSW;3;43%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;Hazy sunshine;82;64;NE;12;25%;5%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;33;Brilliant sunshine;66;36;S;4;60%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;87;60;Sunny and nice;88;61;N;12;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;37;23;SSE;5;71%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;84;76;A stray shower;84;76;ENE;9;68%;66%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;73;A t-storm around;85;73;SW;5;71%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;72;46;Hazy sunshine;72;47;NNE;7;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;88;73;NNE;3;80%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;39;A t-storm in spots;59;39;ESE;9;62%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;SSW;6;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;75;68;Rather cloudy;76;68;SSE;8;72%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;57;52;Afternoon rain;59;49;NW;10;70%;67%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;45;43;Clouds breaking;47;36;N;6;86%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Morning downpours;60;49;Partly sunny, cool;65;51;NE;5;63%;9%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SW;6;69%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;41;36;Showers around;48;37;WNW;8;72%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;80;Mostly cloudy;87;79;NNE;7;64%;25%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;74;Spotty showers;84;73;SE;9;76%;70%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;90;76;A shower in places;89;74;ENE;6;67%;59%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;ESE;8;51%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;72;42;Mostly sunny;75;43;SSW;4;23%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;68;Showers and t-storms;78;69;ESE;7;79%;85%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSE;4;79%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;74;ENE;16;58%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;86;68;Sunshine and nice;87;71;ENE;9;60%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;27;8;Turning out cloudy;27;27;S;1;72%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;27;21;Areas of low clouds;28;25;W;6;58%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;64;Hazy sunshine;88;64;NE;6;56%;7%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;57;Sun and clouds, nice;79;59;N;8;49%;45%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;41;23;Mostly sunny;37;33;SSW;5;55%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;68;45;High clouds;66;49;ESE;6;74%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Occasional p.m. snow;12;10;Cloudy;26;22;S;10;92%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;47;36;Some sun, a shower;46;30;W;12;51%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;25;15;A little snow;24;22;NNE;6;74%;92%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;25;2;A bit of snow;28;26;SSW;8;78%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;Downpours;85;80;NE;11;79%;85%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;NW;9;77%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;84;73;A shower;86;73;E;8;75%;65%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;48;41;Spotty showers;49;38;SSE;7;71%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;96;69;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;63;SSW;17;51%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;94;74;Partly sunny;88;70;NE;8;63%;34%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;7;77%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;89;71;An afternoon shower;89;73;ESE;5;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;50;38;Clouds, then sun;46;35;WSW;3;75%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;26;11;Partly sunny, cold;21;5;NW;9;39%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;64;51;Clouds and sun;67;52;SSW;7;60%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;60;53;Rain and drizzle;62;46;SSW;6;83%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;78;Clouds, a shower;86;77;E;8;72%;83%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;45;36;An afternoon shower;39;36;SSE;7;77%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and misty;37;28;Low clouds;32;25;ESE;2;89%;0%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A shower in spots;86;73;ENE;7;72%;53%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;NE;5;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;61;44;Mostly cloudy;58;41;NE;5;73%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;33;31;Low clouds;33;29;NW;8;88%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;58;50;Partly sunny;56;48;NE;6;84%;23%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;61;An afternoon shower;80;61;ENE;6;67%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;76;A brief shower;82;76;ESE;14;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;WNW;5;69%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Cooler;60;37;Cool with sunshine;65;32;ENE;5;52%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;88;62;Sunny;91;61;WSW;6;47%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;71;An afternoon shower;80;70;NNE;6;82%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;49;45;Periods of rain;55;44;NNW;7;80%;75%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;41;Cloudy with a shower;46;44;S;7;80%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;30;20;Sunlit and chilly;26;11;NW;10;34%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;41;32;Sunny and chilly;41;28;NW;13;46%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;78;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NW;8;82%;90%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, mist, mild;50;35;Cooler and misty;43;34;ESE;9;93%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;Some sun, a shower;82;73;E;13;77%;79%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;34;23;Low clouds;34;31;ESE;3;95%;0%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;87;67;Cloudy, not as warm;77;68;SE;13;60%;34%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;58;50;Mostly cloudy;63;49;ENE;10;52%;13%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;38;30;Low clouds;35;28;E;4;89%;1%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;45;29;Sunny;50;29;S;5;65%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;50;34;Cooler with some sun;41;27;N;19;52%;43%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;50;34;Plenty of sunshine;49;32;E;6;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;51;Some brightening;68;53;E;4;65%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, mild;66;47;Spotty showers;65;46;ENE;4;49%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Not as cool;59;36;Sunny;53;36;SW;14;46%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;33;19;Rain and ice;37;36;SW;9;76%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;75;53;Cooler, a.m. showers;62;49;WSW;16;74%;100%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;61;47;Mostly cloudy;62;47;WSW;8;68%;17%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with some sun;5;-11;Plenty of sunshine;5;-17;NNE;8;66%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;42;35;Rain;39;36;ENE;4;77%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;47;42;Mostly cloudy;46;40;N;4;81%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, not as hot;85;61;Cloudy;68;56;E;6;54%;38%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with mist;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;6;67%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;37;30;Mostly cloudy;39;31;SE;8;66%;67%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;69;62;A little rain;72;62;WNW;9;80%;80%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;71;Sunny;93;68;W;4;55%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;41;21;Mostly sunny;40;18;ESE;3;44%;12%;2

