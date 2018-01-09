Mathews reappointed Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has reappointed Angelo Mathews captain of its limited overs teams as it aims to build a side for next year's cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced Tuesday that Dinesh Chandimal will continue to hold the test captaincy while Mathews will take charge of the one-day international and Twenty20 international teams.

Mathews resigned as captain in all three formats last July after Sri Lanka's first-ever one-day international series defeat against Zimbabwe. Since then Sri Lanka has struggled to find a stable captain and has had four in the last six months.

Mathews will lead the team for the upcoming tri-nation series in Bangladesh starting later this month also involving Zimbabwe.