Taoyuan MRT signs training scheme with Taiwan university and high school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taoyuan Metro Corporation, which operates the Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit line, signed an agreement Tuesday with Kainan University and Ching Hua High School in order to design a study plan which would insure it with a steady supply of qualified employees in the future.

The high school is unique in Taiwan in having a rail repair department, while the university includes a mass transportation department, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.

The three-way agreement will see the joint design of a curriculum, teacher-student training, competitions, professional certificates and special projects.

The result would be to provide students with a smooth transition from high school to university to a job, the Liberty Times pointed out.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), who attended the signing ceremony, described the strategic alliance in Chinese as “big hands hand in hand with small hands” and said it would also raise the professionalism of Taoyuan Metro staff as they could enroll in university courses.

Educational officials praised the agreement as likely to provide students with a chance to acquire practical skills and apply them as soon as they left school.