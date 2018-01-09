Italy nabs mob clan controlling bakeries, funerals, migrants

ROME (AP) — Anti-mafia police have seized 50 million euros in mafia assets and detained more than 160 people in Italy and Germany, accusing them of running a huge mob-controlled empire involving everything from bread and wine sales to funeral services, migrant housing and garbage recycling.

Prosecutors in southern Italy said Tuesday the 'ndrangheta's Farao-Marincola clan had its hand in just about every financial enterprise in the Calabrian town of Ciro, and it extended to cities throughout Italy and parts of Germany.

Specifically, prosecutors accused the bosses of driving out all the baking competition in Ciro so that residents and restaurants were forced to buy their bread from the one mob-controlled bakery. Italian restaurants in Germany, meanwhile, were forced to import Italian wine and other goods from a clan-controlled Italian association.