Macron urges China to open market wider

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to Chinese leaders to open their country's markets wider and warned lack of action might prompt other countries to close their own markets.

In a speech Tuesday to Chinese and French entrepreneurs at a business park, Macron pointed to France's 30 billion euro ($36 billion) trade deficit with China last year and warned it was politically unsustainable.

Macron said, "If we don't deal with this responsibly, the natural reaction, the one we've had for too long, will be to close up on both sides."

The French president was in Beijing on what his government billed as a trip to expand French and European relations with China. He said earlier he hoped to forge a wide-ranging partnership on climate and other issues.