HTC unveils upgraded Vive VR headset

Taipei, (CNA) Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp., which has been trying to penetrate the global virtual reality market, has unveiled an upgraded Vive VR headset -- the Vive Pro -- which the company said has raised the bar in the global high-end VR market.

A day before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas, HTC introduced the new device, which is equipped with dual OLED displays with a resolution that is a 78-percent increase over the existing Vive's head-mounted display.

According to HTC, this enhances the immersive experience for VR players.

The Vive Pro also features high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier that offers a heightened sense of presence and richer sound, HTC said.

HTC entered the VR business in a bid to diversify its product portfolio and add sales to offset the impact resulting from escalating competition in the global smartphone market.

The Vive was first introduced to the market in 2015 and went on global sale in April 2016.

"There's a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset," Daniel O'Brien, general manager of HTC's VIVE in the U.S. market, said in a statement.

"Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience," O'Brien said.

In addition, HTC has also unveiled the Vive Wireless Adaptor for use with both the Vive and the Vive Pro to connect wirelessly to a nearby PC.

The new adapter focuses on Intel-developed Wireless Gigabit Alliance technology, which is able to operate in the interference-free 60Ghz band with lower latency but better performance, HTC said.

Despite its efforts in developing its VR business, HTC still remains in the red, with market analysts saying that VR operations have only contributed a small fraction of the smartphone brand's sales.

In the third quarter of 2017, the company posted a loss per share of NT$3.8, reporting a net loss for the 10th straight quarter.

On Tuesday, shares of HTC outperformed the broader market, up 0.42 percent to close at NT$72.30 (US$2.45) after the debut of the Vive Pro, while the weighted index on the main board ended down 0.01 percent at 10,914.89 points. (By Jiang Ming-yan and Frances Huang)Enditem/J