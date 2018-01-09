Ex-film company boss to resume work after harassment claims

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish film executive who co-founded a company with director Lars von Trier has been cleared of sexual harassment and will return to work "within weeks."

Peter Aalbaek Jensen, who stepped down as Zentropa's CEO in 2016 but has remained an employee, was accused in November by nine female former Zentropa employees of behavior including groping and slapping their behinds.

Zentropa said Tuesday that Denmark's Working Environment Authority had conducted an assessment of the workplace on Dec. 14 and "found no workplace problems at the time of the probe."

Aalbaek Jensen co-founded Zentropa with von Trier, who has not been directly accused, in 1992. Together they made films including "Dogville" and "Dancer in the Dark."