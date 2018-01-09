'one China' dead, 'Taiwanese aren't Chinese': Boston Globe writer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After accepting an invitation to visit Taiwan recently, conservative writer Jeff Jacoby has concluded that much like the Americans during the time of declaring independence from England in 1776, Taiwanese are becoming a separate distinctive nationality from Chinese, that the "one China" policy is dead and Beijing is to blame.

In an article published on Sunday (Jan. 7) by the Boston Globe titled "Taiwan isn't China, and Taiwanese aren't Chinese," Jacoby says that his recent visit with Taiwanese youth reminded him of a scene from the musical "1776," which covers the events surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and he quotes the words of Benjamin Franklin's character:

"We’ve spawned a new race here — rougher, simpler, more violent, more enterprising, less refined,” Franklin says. “We’re a new nationality. We require a new nation."

Having been invited by the Taiwanese NGO, the Association of Foreign Relations, to better understand Taiwan's political system, Jacoby came away with the deepest impression when he met with three students from National Chengchi University for dinner. When he asked them what it meant to be Taiwanese, he said that after decades of being blackballed and intimidated by Beijing, all three students expressed no affinity for China, felt no desire to see the two countries united, and outright rejected the "one China" policy.

Jacoby then asserts that the rest of world should reject the "one China" policy as well.

Though Jacoby criticized the U.S. and other Western powers for failing to directly confront China for its bullying of Taiwan, but he believes that like the British in the Thirteen Colonies during the 1700s, Beijing's policy will backfire. Jacoby writes:

"Yet, as with the American colonists in Franklin’s era, the more intense the threats and pressure from the mother country grow, the more distinct the sense of national separateness becomes. Taiwanese democracy has galvanized a Taiwanese national identity."

Jacoby then cited studies by the Election Study Center in Taipei, which over the past 25 years through its poll of Taipei residents has showed that those who consider themselves Chinese has shrunken from 25 percent in 1992 to 3 percent today, while those who consider themselves Taiwanese has increased from 17 percent to 58 percent during the same period. The change among Taiwanese youth is even more dramatic, with a 2013 study showing over 90 percent of Taiwanese under the age of 34 identifying themselves as exclusively Taiwanese.

The author closes the piece by saying that much like the colonists such as Franklin, who as late as 1767 greatly admired George III, ultimately caused them to transform into a "new nationality, requiring a new nation" following England's harsh policies. Jacoby concludes that like the British in 1776, China's bullying tactics have driven a wedge between the two countries that has led to a permanent division.