French President Macron presents Xi Jinping with a horse named Vesuvius

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The French President Emmanuel Macron, kick started his first official visit to China, by giving the host Xi Jinping a horse named Vesuvius. The 3-Day tour started on Monday with talks aimed at boosting the global influence of both countries and forging closer ties with the European Union.

Macron was quoted as saying the horse was from France's presidential cavalry corps. According to Reuters the gift represents "an unprecedented diplomatic gesture."

It is reported that the gift was inspired by the Chinese tradition of "Panda Diplomacy" when the Chinese government gifted pandas to its friends.

A France expert from the China Development Research Center, named Ding Yifan said Macron really respects Chinese history and that he saw the gift as an allusion to the Qianlima.

Qianlima translates to "thousand mile horse," and is a mythical winged horse that appears in the Chinese classics and is commonly portrayed in East Asian cultures. By giving Xi this gift, Macron is supposedly signaling his desire for a long-lasting relationship with China, as reported by the Guardian.

Macron's visit to Beijing is intended to strengthen ties between China and France and also to stabilize trade relations between Europe and Beijing, reports the French media.