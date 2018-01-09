Samsung announces availability of Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Samsung Electronics has announced the latest additions to the Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018).

The Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 will be available in Taiwan around January 15, the company said, adding that they will come in three colors, including black and gold.

The recommended prices for Galaxy A8 and A8+ are NT$14,990 and NT$17,990, respectively, according to a Samsung news release.

The tech giant's new premium mid-range phones feature a Dual Front Camera, a large Infinity Display, ergonomic design that draws on Samsung’s flagship design heritage and experience, and additional everyday features, according to Samsung.

The specifications of Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 show that both devices will feature the 16MP F1.7 rear camera and 16MP+8MP F1.9 Dual Front Camera for clear selfies.

The Dual Front Camera is made up of two separate cameras, so users can switch between the two to take the type of selfie they want – from close-ups with the background to portrait shots with a clear and crisp background, the company said.

With the advanced Live Focus feature, users can easily adjust the bokeh effect before or after they take the picture to create high-quality images, Samsung added.

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 will come with a 5.6” and 6" Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display, respectively, with an immersive 18.5:9 display ratio, the company said.

(Photo courtesy of Samsung)