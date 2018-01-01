Taiwan International Boat Show to feature sea tour for the first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan International Boat Show will allow 1,000 candidates to venture out into sea when it opens in Kaohsiung next March, reports said Tuesday.

Taiwan is the biggest yacht manufacturing country in Asia according to customs statistics, while it is the world’s fifth largest exporter of yachts up to 6,196 in length, the show’s website says.

In addition, the host city accounts for 80 percent of those Made-in-Taiwan yachts, the Liberty Times reported.

For the first time, the show will also allow members of the public to try out the yachts and sailing boats and experience how they behave at sea, outside of Kaohsiung harbor, officials said.

Another innovation is the outdoor lifestyle zone, which will display diving and camping supplies as well as fishing tackle and outdoor activity equipment.

The March 15-18 show expects to draw more than 25,000 visitors from Taiwan and overseas.