Latvia's airBaltic was the most punctual airline in the world in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British aviation monitor organization OAG recently released their annual "Punctuality League" report, which assessed the performance of both airports and airlines, with data collected from over 57 million flights in 2017.

On the whole the aviation industry displayed a high standard for punctuality across the globe, but in 2017 the most punctual airline of them all turned out to be airBaltic.



AirBaltic is based in Riga, Latvia, and is the Latvian national airline. With 68 flight destinations, it flies routes throughout Europe, the Middle East, and across the Atlantic to North America.



In 2017, airBaltic was rated as on average 90.1 percent likely to depart and arrive on time.

According to the criteria for evaluation in the OAG report, “On Time” means taking off or landing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. So even if every airBaltic flight took off at precisely 14 minutes and 59 second after the scheduled departure time, it would still receive a perfect rate of being “on time.”

The second most punctual airline in 2017 went to Hong Kong Airline’s which had an on time average of 88.83 percent. Third was Hawaiian Airlines at 87.24 percent.

Panama’s COPA Airlines came in fourth at 86.39 percent, followed by Australia’s Qantas Airlines in sixth at 86.35 percent on time.

No Taiwanese airlines made the top 10 list in this year’s report.

The Taoyuan International Airport received two out of five stars for its OAG punctuality rating in 2017. In response, the airport has announced it will begin following the punctuality standards of the OAG report, to enhance its rating in the future.

Also of note, the flight route between Taipei and Hong Kong remains the most heavily traffic aviation corridor in the world, according to the report.