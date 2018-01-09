BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. By Hyung-Jin Kim. Sent 880 words, photos, video. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-THE LATEST, developing; KOREAS-TENSIONS-DMZ, sent 860 words, photos; KOREAS TENSIONS-TIMELINE, sent 630 words, photos.

MYANMAR-PRESS FREEDOM — Myanmar is set to put two Reuters reporters on trial this week after they were charged under a colonial-era state secrets act, in a case that highlights growing concerns about press freedom in the country. Sent 740 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GAY-MARRIAGE — Same-sex couples married across Australia after the country's last legal impediment to gay marriage expired. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 670 words, photos.

CHINA-SEA COLLISION — Rescuers have found a body believed to be of a sailor from the Iranian oil tanker set ablaze after a collision in the East China Sea as the search continued for 31 missing from the ship. Sent 510 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-CATHOLIC PROCESSION — A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics joins a raucous procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ under extra-tight security after the Philippines came under a disastrous attack last year. By Jim Gomez. Sent 710 words, photos.

THAILAND-PRIME MINISTER'S STAND-IN — Thailand's prime minister evaded journalists' questions by bringing out a cardboard cutout of himself and telling the reporters to quiz it instead. Sent 230 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PEOPLE-CRAIG MCLACHLAN — Actor Craig McLachlan left a stage show and production of a TV series was suspended after three actresses accused him of indecent assault and sexual harassment — allegations he denied. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 590 words, photos.

SKOREA-EARNS-SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS — Samsung Electronics said its October-December operating profit jumped 64 percent to a record high, capping off 2017 with the biggest annual operating income and sales in its history thanks to the blockbuster semiconductor business. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 520 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-OIL THEFT — Singapore police arrested 17 men suspected of involvement in stealing oil from the largest Shell refinery in the world. Police also seized $2.3 million and an oil tanker in connection with the theft first reported in August. Sent 190 words, photo.

APPLE-CHILD PHONE ADDICTION — Two major Apple investors urged the iPhone maker to help curb smartphone addiction among children, highlighting concern about the effects of gadgets and social media on youngsters. Sent 790 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are mostly higher, cheered by the upbeat mood on Wall Street and hopes for a robust U.S. economy. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 370 words, photos.

