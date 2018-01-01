Highly classified U.S. satellite Zuma lost after launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A highly classified payload known by the code name Zuma and believed to be a spy satellite was lost after its launch by SpaceX, reports said Tuesday.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, a company led by Tesla founder Elon Musk, successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday.

However, the payload was believed to be lost after it failed to separate from the second stage of the rocket.

The U.S. Strategic Command told Bloomberg it was not tracking any new satellites since the launch, which seemed to indicate Zuma was not operating. The satellite fell into the ocean, according to anonymous statements made by a U.S. Congressional aide, Bloomberg said.

A 23-minute webcast of the launch confirmed the rocket’s first-stage recovery, a success which will help SpaceX to push down the cost of space exploration. There was no word about the second-stage failure, but that was only to be expected due to the classified nature of the Zuma mission, Bloomberg reported.

SpaceX lost a Facebook Internet satellite in 2016, when the Falcon 9 which was supposed to carry it into space exploded during preflight preparations.

Last August, the company successfully launched Taiwan’s Formosat-5 on a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.