Cold temperature breaks steel rail on Taiwan Railway line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) confirmed that a part of a steel rail on the East line was ruptured due to the changes in temperature, resulting in the drastic expansion and contraction of the steel rail.

The Central News Agency reported on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, a 6.35 km steel rail from Sijiaoting station to Ruifang station was reported to have broken apart, causing two trains to be delayed for about 14 minutes.

The section chief of the maintenance department, Chen Chung-chun (陳仲俊), explained the rupture is usually seen at the weld of railroad tracks on winter days, especially when there is a big contrast in temperatures.

He added that such incidents might happen five to six times in a year and do not cause any extreme harm to the passengers.

The broken part was temporarily fixed and the steel rail will be replaced by Tuesday night, Chen said.