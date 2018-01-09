Submissions open for the 20th Taipei Film Festival International New Talent Competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As one of the main competition for the Taipei Film Festival, the International New Talent Competition is open for submissions from January 8 to March 30, according to a news release issued by the festival organizer on Monday.

The 20th Taipei Film Festival will be held from June 28 to July 14, 2018. The International New Talent Competition aims to discover talented and emerging international filmmakers who have recently completed their first or second features, and to provide a platform for new voices from all over the world, the organizer said.

Founded in 2005, the competition will select a total of 10-12 international films, with the final selection to be announced on May 8, the organizer said, adding that the selection will focus on the potential of new directors in their structuring, storytelling, grasp of themes, and aesthetic style.

New international directors are invited to submit their first or second feature film, which must have a minimum running time of 70 minutes and not previously screened for the public in Taiwan.

Each year, a jury of five international film industry professionals will jointly decide on the “Grand Prize” and “Special Jury Prize” among the selected international films, with the winning directors receiving prize money of NT$600,000 (approximately US$18,000) and NT$300,000 (approximately US$9,000), respectively, according to the organizer.

In addition, audiences may vote for their favorite film to determine the “Audience Choice Award”.

The films selected by the International New Talent Competition in 2017 have continued to perform well. The Grand prize winner, The Wound, made the nine-film shortlist for this year’s Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film as the official submission of South Africa. Following its world premiere at Taipei Film Festival, Audience Choice Award winner The Great Buddha+ was also selected for Busan International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The US film Columbus earned nominations at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

