Taiwan's Kazo bakery opens in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The famous Taiwanese bakery company Kazo recently opened its first outlet in Singapore and has taken the market by storm, as many Singaporeans are flocking to the store to get their hands on the famous cream puffs.

The store is located at the North Bridge Road, Chinatown Point in Singapore.

Kazo first started off in Taiwan under its parent brand Nichifu, which was when it first introduced its first cream puffs in 2014. Since then, the company has garnered much more popularity at home, and is now venturing abroad, with its first Singapore outpost opened on 5 January.

The most famous items on their menu, which have drawn the attention of the Singaporeans, are the Danish Polo with Ice Cream, the Kazu Kazu bread, their Cream Puffs and the Cheese Tarts.