Wanted man turns himself in to glimpse 'fairy policewoman'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man wanted for theft late last week allowed Taichung police to arrest him so he could catch another glimpse of the "fairy policewoman" he had become smitten with, reported Apple Daily.

On Jan. 5, a 45-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), was spotted drinking alcohol by himself in a Taichung park by police. When officers approached him to ask if he needed any assistance, he said his stomach hurt and he rushed to the public restroom.

Police thought there was something amiss, and as he was not carrying any form of identification, they used the M-Police facial recognition system to verify his identity and found that he was wanted for a conviction for theft by a Taitung court on Nov. 29 of last year.

Police found that Wang had no fixed residence, and had been on the run for quite some time, committing thefts wherever he went. Though police had finally nabbed him, he did not seem phased, and in fact said to police that he had a wish that he wanted to fulfill, which piqued police curiosity.

Wang said that he had recently seen the famous police beauty Wu Pei-jung (吳佩蓉), a female cop who has been covered in the media recently for her stunning looks and charm, on patrol in the park and was instantly smitten. He was amazed at how there could be such a gorgeous "fairy policewoman" who made his heart flutter, giving him a "feeling of love, that can't be forgotten to this day."

Wang said that when police approached him in the park, he did not flee, but instead obediently complied with the officers as they took him into the station, because he was hoping to catch just one more glimpse of Wu. Hearing Wang's bizarre account, police were dumbfounded, but sadly for Wang, Wu was not on duty at the time that he was arrested, thus his wishes did not materialize and he was transferred to the Taitung Prosecutor's Office later that day.



Wu (right) with fellow female police officers. (Image from 吳佩蓉 Facebook page)



Wu posing with mascot. (Image by Taichung City Government)



Wu dressed casually. (Image from 吳佩蓉 Facebook page)