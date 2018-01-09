New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI scoreboard

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday of the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at Saxton Oval:
|Pakistan won the toss
|Pakistan
Azhar Ali lbw b Southee 6
Imam-ul-Haq c Munro b Boult 2
Babar Azam c Taylor b Ferguson 10
Mohammad Hafeez c Guptill b Santner 60
Shoaib Malik c Southee b Astle 27
Sarfraz Ahmed std. Latham b Astle 3
Shadab Khan c Latham b Ferguson 52
Faheem Ashraf c Southee b Ferguson 7
Hasan Ali c Astle b Southee 51
Mohammad Amir not out 8
Rumman Raees not out 6
Extras (1b,12,1nb) 14
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 246
Overs: 50. Batting time: 218 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-14, 3-39, 4-84, 5-108, 6-127, 7-141, 8-211, 9-239.
Bowling: Tim Southee 10-1-57-2 (7w), Trent Boult 10-0-54-1 (1nb), Mitchell Santner 10-1-34-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-39-3 (4w), Todd Astle 7-0-50-2 (1w), Colin Munro 3-0-11-0.
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill not out 86
Colin Munro c Faheem b Amir 0
Kane Williamson c Shadab b Faheem 19
Ross Taylor not out 45
Extras (1nb) 1
TOTAL (for two wickets) 151
Overs: 23.5. Batting time: 102 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-47.
Did not bat: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 5-1-18-1, Rumman Raees 4.5-0-37-0 (1nb), Faheem Ashraf 5-0-30-1, Hasan Ali 5-0-37-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-29-0.
Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets (Duckworth-Lewis); leads five-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.