New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI scoreboard

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday of the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at Saxton Oval:

Pakistan won the toss Pakistan

Azhar Ali lbw b Southee 6

Imam-ul-Haq c Munro b Boult 2

Babar Azam c Taylor b Ferguson 10

Mohammad Hafeez c Guptill b Santner 60

Shoaib Malik c Southee b Astle 27

Sarfraz Ahmed std. Latham b Astle 3

Shadab Khan c Latham b Ferguson 52

Faheem Ashraf c Southee b Ferguson 7

Hasan Ali c Astle b Southee 51

Mohammad Amir not out 8

Rumman Raees not out 6

Extras (1b,12,1nb) 14

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 246

Overs: 50. Batting time: 218 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-14, 3-39, 4-84, 5-108, 6-127, 7-141, 8-211, 9-239.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-1-57-2 (7w), Trent Boult 10-0-54-1 (1nb), Mitchell Santner 10-1-34-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-39-3 (4w), Todd Astle 7-0-50-2 (1w), Colin Munro 3-0-11-0.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill not out 86

Colin Munro c Faheem b Amir 0

Kane Williamson c Shadab b Faheem 19

Ross Taylor not out 45

Extras (1nb) 1

TOTAL (for two wickets) 151

Overs: 23.5. Batting time: 102 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-47.

Did not bat: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 5-1-18-1, Rumman Raees 4.5-0-37-0 (1nb), Faheem Ashraf 5-0-30-1, Hasan Ali 5-0-37-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-29-0.

Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets (Duckworth-Lewis); leads five-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.