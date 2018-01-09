  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/09 14:31
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 10 .767
Toronto 28 10 .737
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½
New York 19 21 .475 12½
Brooklyn 15 25 .375 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 23 17 .575
Miami 22 17 .564 ½
Charlotte 15 23 .395 7
Orlando 12 28 .300 11
Atlanta 10 30 .250 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 14 .650
Detroit 21 18 .538
Milwaukee 21 18 .538
Indiana 21 19 .525 5
Chicago 14 27 .341 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 11 .718
San Antonio 28 14 .667
New Orleans 20 19 .513 8
Dallas 13 28 .317 16
Memphis 12 27 .308 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 16 .619
Oklahoma City 22 18 .550 3
Portland 21 18 .538
Denver 21 19 .525 4
Utah 16 24 .400 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 33 8 .805
L.A. Clippers 18 21 .462 14
Phoenix 16 26 .381 17½
Sacramento 13 26 .333 19
L.A. Lakers 12 27 .308 20

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 103, Utah 102

New York 100, Dallas 96

Phoenix 114, Oklahoma City 100

Portland 111, San Antonio 110

L.A. Lakers 132, Atlanta 113

Monday's Games

Indiana 109, Milwaukee 96

Toronto 114, Brooklyn 113, OT

Houston 116, Chicago 107

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 99

New Orleans 112, Detroit 109

San Antonio 107, Sacramento 100

Golden State 124, Denver 114

L.A. Clippers 109, Atlanta 107

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.