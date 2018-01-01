UN Aviation Org. stays silent on Taiwan's M503 dispute with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The UN’s International Civilian Aviation Organization (ICAO) has failed to respond to Taiwan’s request for mediation in the dispute with Beijing concerning the M503 flight routes.

On Thursday Jan. 4, China unilaterally announced that the M503 flight path, which previously was only used for southbound aviation traffic, would henceforth be used for northbound traffic as well.

The unilateral announcement from China’s civil aeronautics authority has caused protest from Taiwan over matters of aviation safety as well as national security.



In an effort to appeal to the international community to address the dispute, Taiwan has attempted to contact the ICAO. Even though the issue is a matter of aviation safety which may affect the entire East Asian region, the ICAO has failed to acknowledge Taiwan's request for assistance.

The current dispute over the M305 was echoed in the past, when Chen Jian-yu (陳建宇), the former Minister of Transportation addressed concern regarding the southbound flight path in a 2015 letter to the ICAO, reports Liberty Times.

The purpose of the letter was for Taiwan to seek inclusion in the ICAO, and to emphasize the importance of cooperation and communication involving regional aviation issues.

In 2016 the ICAO, which holds its assembly every three years, rejected Taiwan’s request for inclusion in the organization. This has placed Taiwan at a disadvantage in shaping aviation policy in the region.

To date, the United States has been the only voice emphasizing to the international community that the issue needs to be addressed. US State Department policy adviser Brian Hook said on Jan. 9, that the US opposes China’s unilateral action.

Liberty Times reported that although Taiwan may not have a voice at the ICAO, that some friendly partners have made Taiwan’s concerns known to the organization.



The M305 Flight Path (CNA Image)