Case against Palestinian teen spotlights her activist family

In this Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 photo, Palestinian Bassem Tamimi speaks in front of a poster showing his daughter Ahed at his home in Nabi Saleh near the
In this Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 photo, Mohammed Tamimi, Ahed Tamimi's 15-year-old cousin, sits in his family home in Nabi Saleh, recovering from a serious
NABI SALEH, West Bank (AP) — Israel's hard-charging prosecution of a 16-year-old Palestinian girl who slapped and kicked two Israeli soldiers has trained a spotlight on her activist family and its role in what Palestinians call "popular resistance."
The case of Ahed Tamimi has come to embody rival, grievance-filled Palestinian and Israeli narratives at a time of overwhelming skepticism on both sides about chances of ending their long-running conflict.
Many Palestinians have embraced Tamimi as a symbol of a new generation standing up to Israeli rule.
In Israel, she is seen either as a naive youth manipulated by her elders, a serial trouble-maker or a threat to Israel's image and military deterrence.
The December incident that catapulted her into the headlines came 10 days after President Donald Trump's recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital.