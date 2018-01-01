How do foreigners view Taiwan's 'queue culture'?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Queuing up might seem very common in Taiwan but in the eyes of some foreigners, it can be seen as a waste of time, a crazy experience, or alternately a culture-rich behavior.

For most foreigners in Taiwan, the first impression about this country when passing by a food stall, a beverage shop or any newly opened store, is the extremely long line of people queuing up.

Indeed, Taiwanese people often get in lines despite how long they are and can patiently wait for more than 90 minutes in line just to buy a gift, an ice-cream, or a cup of bubble milk tea. However, sometimes a long line does not guarantee the taste of the food.

Recently, a video on the topic "What do you think about the 'queue culture' in Taiwan?" conducted by Fun Street Talk, has attracted attention on social media.

The interviewer, Rifat (吳鳳), is a Turkish comedian and showman who has gained popularity in Taiwan for his unique sense of humor and Chinese language ability.

Rifat went to interview several foreigners with different backgrounds to share their opinions on "queue culture" in Taiwan.

The first question for interviewees was about their opinions towards people lining up for food in Taiwan.

A Japanese artist answered that they believed it's worth the time lining up for delicious food, and that Japan actually shares the same "queue culture" with Taiwan.

As for Korean, South African and Canadian interviewees, they all agreed that it is a waste of time to line up just to get a simple snack like ice cream or popcorn.

However, a Egyptian interviewee really appreciated the "queue culture" of Taiwan. He said: "People in a country that likes to queue up means they are very cultured and well-behaved."

Additionally, foreigners also shared their personal limit for time spent lining up.

One Hungarian said she could wait in a line up to one hour, while a Russian said around 5-10 minutes unless he really wanted to buy that thing. A Korean respondent believed that time is money, and his limit might be around 15 minutes.

Check out the full video to see what foreigners really think about Taiwan's "queue culture."