Xueshan and Hehuanshan see first snowfall of 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Shei-Pa National Park's Xueshan and nearby Hehuanshan both saw their first snows of the year at 2 a.m. this morning (Jan. 9), reported CNA.

Xueshan's Sanliujui Lodge (三六九山莊), a mountain hostel for hikers, reported up to 20 cm of snow, according to Chuang Ming-hsien (莊明憲) Captain of the Fifth Division, of the The Seventh Special Police Corps. As of noon today, the combination of the first cold surge of the winter and ample moisture have provided ideal conditions for continued snowfall on Xueshan.

In addition, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the temperature on Hehuanshan dropped to below zero in the early morning hours. As the mercury plummeted, heavy rain gave way to sleet and eventually became snow, which covered both Hehuanshan and Provincial Highway 14.

Chuang said that this was the first snow after New Year's. He said that mountainous areas are hovering around zero degrees and that visitors poured into mountain lodges late into the evening see the snow yesterday, but many left the mountains early this morning to avoid danger.

The CWB predicted that the weather will be much drier on Wednesday, but will remain cold and as skies will still be overcast, trails on mountain peaks and forests will likely freeze. Chuang said that those who wish to hike such areas will need to take proper gear for icy conditions such as crampons, ice axes and helmets.



Hehuanshan. (Image by Facebook user 閔慶恩)



Snow on Shei-Pa National Park's Xueshan. (CNA image)



