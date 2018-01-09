|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|Toronto
|28
|10
|.737
|2½
|Philadelphia
|19
|19
|.500
|11½
|New York
|19
|21
|.475
|12½
|Brooklyn
|15
|25
|.375
|16½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Miami
|22
|17
|.564
|½
|Charlotte
|15
|23
|.395
|7
|Orlando
|12
|28
|.300
|11
|Atlanta
|10
|29
|.256
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Detroit
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|Milwaukee
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|Indiana
|21
|19
|.525
|5
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|14
|.667
|1½
|New Orleans
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|Dallas
|13
|28
|.317
|16
|Memphis
|12
|27
|.308
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Oklahoma City
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Portland
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Denver
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Utah
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|33
|8
|.805
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|21
|.447
|14½
|Phoenix
|16
|26
|.381
|17½
|Sacramento
|13
|26
|.333
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|27
|.308
|20
___
|Sunday's Games
Miami 103, Utah 102
New York 100, Dallas 96
Phoenix 114, Oklahoma City 100
Portland 111, San Antonio 110
L.A. Lakers 132, Atlanta 113
|Monday's Games
Indiana 109, Milwaukee 96
Toronto 114, Brooklyn 113, OT
Houston 116, Chicago 107
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 99
New Orleans 112, Detroit 109
San Antonio 107, Sacramento 100
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Golden State 124, Denver 114
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.