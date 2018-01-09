Take this job and shiver it: Chilly offices plague workers

Many office workers find they still have to brave the cold even after they escape the frigid outdoors.

Many bundle up to work indoor desk jobs during the cold snap that has gripped much of the nation of late.

Karen Ericson is a graphic designer in Des Moines, Iowa. She says she wore two long sleeve shirts, a sweater, a fleece jacket, two scarves and two pairs of socks in her office last week.

Rebecca Miller at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, draped a blanket over her lap and threw on two sweaters, a scarf, ear coverings and gloves.

Stefano Schiavon (STEH'-fuh-noh skee-a-VOHN') is an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He suggests companies invest in safe, inexpensive technology such as heated chairs, electric blankets and heated floor mats.